AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 186.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $2,441,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.34. 41,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

