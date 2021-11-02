19,113 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after buying an additional 142,168 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,347,000 after buying an additional 329,836 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.58. 4,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,679. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.59.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

