AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after buying an additional 563,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,994,000 after buying an additional 1,488,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. 4,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,196. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $54.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

