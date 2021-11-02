AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,859 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,485,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after purchasing an additional 949,381 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,013,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,691,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 215,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 94,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 315,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 81,512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,365. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

