AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 34,606 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.2% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $53,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,601,000 after buying an additional 78,346 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.61. 824,671 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.