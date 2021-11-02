Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,384 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $37,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $5,124,224. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.51. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

