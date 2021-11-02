Orin Green Financial LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Orin Green Financial LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.07. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,575. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.