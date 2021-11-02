Omega Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.28. 28,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,916. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

