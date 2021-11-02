One01 Capital LP Has $25.13 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

One01 Capital LP grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 8.5% of One01 Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. One01 Capital LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $25,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.34. 44,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,920. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

