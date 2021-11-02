Brokerages Set Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Target Price at $37.00

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,902. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

