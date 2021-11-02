Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOSSY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.55. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $757.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

