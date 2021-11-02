Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

AKZOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 79,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,160. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

