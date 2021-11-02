Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. 9,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,463. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $392.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $19.15.
In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $126,237 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AKTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.
About Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
