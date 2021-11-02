Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. 9,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,463. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $392.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $126,237 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,222 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Akoustis Technologies worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.