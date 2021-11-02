Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

LTRN stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,500. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LTRN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

