Thunder Token Price Reaches $0.0136 (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $111.00 million and $18.82 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00023758 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.40 or 0.00252242 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001012 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

