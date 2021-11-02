All Sports (SOC) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $11.25 million and $1.13 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00219113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00093783 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

