Omega Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,980 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.66. 59,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,409. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

