Peconic Partners LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Peconic Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. IMAX accounts for approximately 0.6% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IMAX by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 22.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IMAX by 244.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,833. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.59.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

