Peconic Partners LLC Has $16.87 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Silicon Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peconic Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Silicon Laboratories worth $16,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $307,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 434.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $195.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,394. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.65 and a 52 week high of $193.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

