Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Par Capital Management Inc.

Par Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,140 shares during the period. Bally’s comprises approximately 3.0% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Par Capital Management Inc. owned 5.11% of Bally’s worth $123,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 122,378 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BALY stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.17. 7,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,140. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BALY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

