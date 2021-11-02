Paulson & CO. Inc. Buys New Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 857,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,000. Discovery comprises 0.6% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Discovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 56,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 641,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

