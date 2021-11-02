Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intevac had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

IVAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,009. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intevac stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Intevac worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

