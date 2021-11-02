Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intevac had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
IVAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.91. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,009. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.