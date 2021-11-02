Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Update

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the September 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MAXD stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,803,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,826,398. Max Sound has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Max Sound Company Profile

Max Sound Corp. develops audio technology software solutions. Its activities include the sale and product licensing based on MAX-D HD audio technology for sound recording and playback. The firm market pursuits include motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, Internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems, and consumer electronics.

