$2.31 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to post $2.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.39 million and the lowest is $2.22 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 million to $9.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.98 million, with estimates ranging from $16.84 million to $17.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intrusion in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Intrusion by 71.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTZ remained flat at $$4.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

