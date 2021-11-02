Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 692,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NDAQ stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.56. 10,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.29 and its 200 day moving average is $182.33. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $122.23 and a twelve month high of $211.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,025 shares of company stock worth $2,153,016. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.