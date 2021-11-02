Credit Suisse Group Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $386.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $384.00 to $386.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SBAC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.31.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock opened at $347.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.26. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 144.75 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 51,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in SBA Communications by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.