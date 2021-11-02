Short Interest in Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Increases By 23.9%

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the September 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of LQSIF remained flat at $$6.54 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,863. Alcanna has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

