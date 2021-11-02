Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.16.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,817,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,066,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,925,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

