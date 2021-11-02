American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.68

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.68 and last traded at $54.66, with a volume of 7053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

