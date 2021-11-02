Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Short Interest Update

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 307,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 600.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mail.ru Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Mail.ru Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MLRYY remained flat at $$22.50 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. Mail.ru Group has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mail.ru Group Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Mail.ru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mail.ru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.