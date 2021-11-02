PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 37.5% in October

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 57.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNRG traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.05. 23 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.69 million, a P/E ratio of -92.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.49%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

