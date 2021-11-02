iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.87

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.87 and last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.81.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,016.6% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.