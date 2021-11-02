Paulson & CO. Inc. Has $139.85 Million Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Paulson & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,345,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the quarter. DISH Network makes up 3.3% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paulson & CO. Inc. owned about 0.63% of DISH Network worth $139,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in DISH Network by 3,698.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,571 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,812,000. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,169,000 after acquiring an additional 812,434 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 802,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after purchasing an additional 797,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,017. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

