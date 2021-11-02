Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics makes up about 1.5% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.56% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $46,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after buying an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,623,000 after buying an additional 333,765 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 97.1% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,817,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after purchasing an additional 251,126 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,127. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.46 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.66.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.77.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

