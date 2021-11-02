Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Position Reduced by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 175.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 486.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 591.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,693. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $186.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.76. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%. Equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

