The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MOS traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.36. 344,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,247. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The Mosaic has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

