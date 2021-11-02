Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the September 30th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 835.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,178,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,372 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,774,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.76. 21,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,108. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $69.82 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

