FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Short Interest Up 35.4% in October

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 903,700 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the September 30th total of 667,400 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 623,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

RAIL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.33. 5,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.47. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 293.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

