IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,020,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 19,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.66. 22,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $131.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.56.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in IHS Markit by 603.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 123,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after buying an additional 190,020 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 19.2% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after buying an additional 171,043 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 387.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in IHS Markit by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

