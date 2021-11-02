Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 320,026 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.78% of Agilent Technologies worth $3,489,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $156.05. 46,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,608. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

