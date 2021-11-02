Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,466,720 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,530,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $3,177,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $303.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.34 and a 200 day moving average of $243.04. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.50.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.