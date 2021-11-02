Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 0.8% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.86% of ASML worth $8,289,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $9.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $816.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $361.72 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $334.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $737.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

