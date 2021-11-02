Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 486,365 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,365 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.00% of Anthem worth $4,658,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Anthem by 59.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.33.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.25. 11,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.14. The firm has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.44 and a 52 week high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

