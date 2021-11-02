Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $25,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $56,048.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,116 shares of company stock valued at $26,541,109. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.08. 544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.95 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

