Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,646 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,809,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after acquiring an additional 445,388 shares during the period.

PDBC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. 17,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $22.73.

