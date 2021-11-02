Pacitti Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $4,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 29.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 27.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $312.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,040. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $223.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

