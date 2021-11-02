Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 17,778 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Sonos by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sonos by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,955. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

