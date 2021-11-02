Pacitti Group Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 2.2% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 92.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,499. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $143.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and sold 407,904 shares valued at $28,584,802. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

