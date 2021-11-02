6elm Capital LP Sells 258,498 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

6elm Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,846 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 258,498 shares during the period. TripAdvisor makes up 3.9% of 6elm Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 6elm Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of TripAdvisor worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. 12,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of TripAdvisor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

