683 Capital Management LLC Has $35.49 Million Stock Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,555 shares during the quarter. SmileDirectClub comprises about 1.2% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $35,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,409,267. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

